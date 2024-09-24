Why 49ers' clock management strategy backfired at end of loss to Rams

The 49ers' offense took over with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining in a tie game on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams had only one timeout remaining, so it appeared to be a perfect situation for San Francisco to get the final possession of regulation.

The 49ers figured to either score the winning points or, at the very least, go to overtime without the Rams taking control of the ball for one final possession.

Coach Kyle Shanahan shared his line of thinking and explained what went wrong at the end of the 49ers' stunning 27-24 loss when NBC Sports Bay Area asked him about the situation.

“The No. 1 goal is to try to win the game right there, which I believe we had every opportunity to do,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers planned to run the time down as much as possible. But the clock stopped after the first-down play when quarterback Brock Purdy was pushed out of bounds after a 4-yard scramble.

With 1:46 remaining, Purdy hit Brandon Aiyuk on a 9-yard pass for a first down.

“That's why we didn't get into two-minute (offense) on that second and 6,” Shanahan said. “We threw a curl route to B.A., and we huddled up after it. So that was totally the thought process. “

The clock ticked down to 1:12 remaining when the next play started from the 49ers’ 43-yard line.

An incomplete pass took only four seconds off the clock.

Then, the 49ers missed their opportunity to get into field-goal range and take the clock down to the final seconds when second-year wide receiver Ronnie Bell failed to hold onto a deep pass from Purdy.

If Bell had made the catch, the 49ers would have started their next play near the Rams’ 25-yard line and with approximately 20 seconds remaining in the game.

At that point, it would have been a 43-yard field-goal attempt for kicker Jake Moody.

Instead, the 49ers were faced with a third-and-10 situation with 1:02 remaining.

“By that time, then it's over,” Shanahan said about the ability to run down the clock. “You’ve got to move the chains or they're going to be able to use their timeout and go.”

Purdy picked up 2 yards on a scramble, and the Rams used their final timeout with :56 remaining before fourth down.

Rams rookie Xavier Smith fielded Mitch Wishnowsky’s punt at the 12-yard line, eluded rookie Malik Mustapha, and went up the right sideline for a 38-yard return.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell’s 25-yard pass interference penalty while in coverage against tight end Colby Parkinson set up Joshua Karty’s 37-yard field goal with :02 remaining to give the Rams an improbable comeback victory.

“Obviously, we didn't get it done, didn't make the catch,” Shanahan said. “You could come out and run it the first couple downs. But we were trying to win it, and when we were in-bounds, that's why we huddled up and didn't go into two-minute mode.”

