49ers' Shanahan not worried about Purdy in the rain vs. Eagles

The 49ers' pivotal showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday could come with an additional challenge for San Francisco: the weather.

NBC Philadelphia's 10-day local forecast calls for "Overcast with rain showers at times," which could complicate things for a 49ers offense that struggled immensely in wet conditions during their Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan explained why he isn't worried about quarterback Brock Purdy's ability to play under the strenuous conditions that rain brings.

"No, a wet ball makes it harder on everybody," Shanahan told reporters. "I've had some guys who really struggle in the rain. I've been through some situations with Brock, not just the game but practice, but I think he's as good as any quarterback I've had in the rain. He's dealt with it a lot at Iowa State. I don't think there's much practicing in rain. It doesn't get less slippery. So, we'll just try to have an efficient one today and deal with it Sunday."

Shanahan also clarified that the 49ers don't use wet balls during practice while joking that the amount of sweat that the ball collects mimics the conditions you can expect during a rainy game.

"No. It's usually like that from how sweaty guys are though anyways," Shanahan quipped.

Purdy threw for a season-low 125 yards in the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Browns while averaging a career-low 4.6 yards per attempt.

Despite the brutal stat line, Purdy did lead a last-minute drive that put the 49ers in a position to win the game with a last-second 41-yard field goal attempt.

The young quarterback has found his groove lately, throwing seven touchdowns to just one interception during San Francisco's three-game winning streak. Shanahan is confident Purdy can continue his hot streak on Sunday in Philadelphia, rain or shine.

