Why Shanahan initially was concerned about Purdy's injury

Kyle Shanahan initially was concerned that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had seriously injured his elbow against the Detroit Lions.

The San Francisco coach explained his reaction upon seeing his quarterback forced out of the game with an elbow injury.

“I was [concerned] because I have post-traumatic stress from that [2023 NFC Championship] game,” Shanahan told Greg Papa on “49ers Game Plan.” “I remember he came over to me in the Philly game and told me that and I didn’t see much of it. So, he’s like, ‘Kyle, I can’t feel my arm,’ and I’m like, ‘Ok, I don’t know what that means, but go check it out.’ And I know what that led to.

“He said the same thing to me when he came over [during the Lions game], ‘Kyle, I don’t know what’s going on but I can’t feel my arm.’ But very quickly, the trainers came up to me and said that he had gotten hit in the funny bone, he’s got some nerve things going on, we think it’s alright but he’s probably not going to get back out there. Once they told me that, I felt better pretty fast.

Purdy exited the game with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 40-34 loss to Detroit, another frustrating setback in a season marred by injuries to key players. With Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, and now Purdy all out for the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco offense is a shell of its former self.

The 25-year-old struggled with consistency in his third NFL season, and it didn’t help that so many of his teammates were unavailable for long stretches of the year due to injuries.

Now the stage is set for Purdy to receive a lucrative contract extension this offseason, potentially one of the richest contracts in the league. However, signing the QB to a long-term deal would make it impossible for San Francisco to keep all its stars together.

