Why 49ers reportedly decided to release key run-blocker Juszczyk

The 49ers reportedly have made the decision to release Kyle Juszczyk after the fullback spent eight seasons in the Bay Area.

Prior to the 2024 NFL season, San Francisco asked Juszczyk to take a pay cut, and the 12-year veteran obliged under the condition that he would remain the league's highest-paid fullback. With the adjusted agreement, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was set to make $4.1 million in 2025, which likely was an inhibitor to keep him in the building.

Juszczyk was the longest-tenured 49ers player of the John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan era, and a key signing of their first NFL free agency class in 2017.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Over eight seasons with the 49ers, Juszczyk was a key part of the offense’s outside zone run scheme as a blocker and occasionally as a ball carrier. The fullback recorded 60 carries for 212 yards, five touchdowns and caught 184 receptions for 1,895 yards and an additional 13 touchdowns through the air.

The writing might have been on the wall for Juszczyk’s release when news broke earlier in the day that San Francisco reportedly agreed to a three-year, $20.25 million contract with tight end Luke Farrell.

While Farrell has not lined up in the backfield frequently, he is known as a blocking tight end and likely will be figured into the offense in Juszczyk’s absence.

At the end of the 2024 season, Juszczyk shared that his production has not dropped and he feels like he still has a lot of football left to play, hinting that retirement is not an option.

Not all 32 teams employ a fullback, though, slightly restricting Juszczyk’s market. But the longtime member of the 49ers has been a valuable asset, rarely missing a game. The versatile veteran also is willing to do whatever is required of him, from pass protection and carrying the ball to returning kickoffs, making him an attractive option to any team.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast