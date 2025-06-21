Sweat together, stay together.

49ers star Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin are jointly putting together grueling preseason workouts.

The fashion designer shared a video on Friday of her and her husband, the 49ers All-Pro fullback, ramping up his preparation for the 2025 NFL season as they took the field to run a series of rigorous drills.

#49ers Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk spent a day training together 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zivd6UlNSM — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) June 20, 2025

Back in March, Juszczyk's offseason had an unusual start.

Within a five-day span, the 49ers released the nine-time Pro-Bowl fullback before signing him to a new two-year, $8 million contract.

Juszczyk had 19 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns last season, while also rushing for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Kristin, on the other hand, has seen her custom threads worn by Taylor Swift during the 2023 NFL playoffs, booming her business, with plenty of other famous celebrities and professional athletes rocking her designs since.

The 34-year-old has been an integral part of coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme since they both arrived in the Bay Area in 2017, and that partnership will continue.

Of course, as seen in the video, behind the fullbacks’ success lies Kristin.

