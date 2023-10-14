Why Juszczyk finds McCaffrey's relentless work ethic ‘contagious' 

Christian McCaffrey has established himself as an essential piece to a 49ers team that immediately saw its ceiling elevate upon his arrival.

However, McCaffrey's contributions exceed the gaudy numbers he is racking up on the field.

During an appearance on the "Richard Sherman Podcast," 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk explained how McCaffrey's relentless work ethic has galvanized the other players on the team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Christian's impact goes far beyond the 200 yards from scrimmage he gets every game," Juszczyk said. "The scoring a touchdown in each of the last like 14 straight games. I mean, that's massive because, at the end of the day, it's about winning, and it's about putting points on the board, and he's been a massive, major part of that. His stat lines speak for themselves.

"But truly, the person we brought in here, the guy works harder than anybody I know, is harder on himself than anybody I know. Christian McCaffrey is Christian McCaffrey's biggest critic, and he's always going to push himself no matter what the game looks like, even if he had 150 yards. He always feels like there is something left out there that he can get better at, and I think just guys just seeing that when you see how hard he practices and how hard he is running in practice. Man, it just pushes you like, 'If Christian is doing that, I need to do that,' as we like to say, it's contagious. That type of thing is contagious, and it gets spread around the whole locker room. Really can't say enough about what Christian has done for this team, and what an addition it's been."

McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 14 consecutive games, tying Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith's mark for the most by any player since 1990.

The dynamic back has scored a touchdown in 16 of the 19 games he has suited up for with the 49ers while recording over 100 scrimmage yards in 15 games over that span.

McCaffrey currently leads the NFL with 510 rushing yards this season, while tying former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert for the league lead in touchdowns with eight.

While quantifiable figures can be placed on McCaffrey's statistical impact, it's clear his presence alone has been invaluable to a team with Super Bowl aspirations.



Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast