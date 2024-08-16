Juice details Turner's extensive written test before 49ers games

Kyle Juszczyk might have thought his test-taking days were behind him once he graduated from Harvard, but 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner had other ideas.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s training camp practice, Juszczyk revealed further details about Turner’s demanding coaching style.

“I’m in my eighth year with him I still do a running back test with him before every game and those are a good eight pages thick,” Juszczyk said. “I’ve always loved Bobby but each and every year I appreciate him more. It is easy sometimes when you’ve done things for so long to let up a bit, to get just a little bit lackadaisical, but he makes sure that can never happen.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I’ve never gone into a game feeling unprepared, he makes sure you always feel prepared and confident in everything you do.”

Bobby T gives Juice and the 49ers running backs a written test before EVERY game 😅 pic.twitter.com/RvrrGe6JTs — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 15, 2024

The 33-year-old further explained some of the expectations from the tests.

“Yeah, you’ve got to turn it in the night before the game,” Juszczyk told reporters. “It is a printed out, written out test. Typically [we turn it in] right before we get on the plane if we’re traveling, or Saturday morning if we’re at home. You don’t get it back, you turn it in but if there’s anything alarming he’ll be sure to let you know.”

Turner has spent 30 years in the NFL, working exclusively with Kyle Shanahan and his father Mike, helping create one of the most dominant run games in the history of the league. Between the Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons and 49ers, the pairing of Turner with a Shanahan has produced exceptional results.

Given the complex blocking schemes and zone running game the 49ers employ, it’s no surprise that Turner would expect his running backs to be so well-versed in the game plan.

San Francisco’s backfield has been one of the best in the league since Shanahan and Turner took over, with Christian McCaffrey rocketing to NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors last season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast