Kittle, Warner listed as questionable for 49ers vs. Cardinals game

Tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner have a chance to suit up for the 49ers' clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco listed both Kittle and Warner as questionable after the pair went through limited practice participation during the week.

Rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing, defensive tacke Kalia Davis and cornerback Isaac Yiadom also received questionable designations for Sunday's game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Wide receiver Chris Conley is listed as doubtful, while linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos both are ruled out.

Warner is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the second half of the 49ers' 30-13 win over the New England Patriots last weekend, while Kittle works through a rib injury suffered in the same game.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that San Francisco expects to move Davis to the 53-man roster after the defensive tackle missed the 49ers' fist four games while recovering from knee surgery.

Here is San Francisco's and Arizona's official injury reports for Sunday's Week 5 clash at Levi's Stadium:

49ers injury report

Out

DT Javon Hargrove (triceps)

LB Curtis Robinson (knee)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

Doubtful

WR Chris Conley (oblique)

Questionable

TE George Kittle (ribs)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

WR Jacob Cowing (shoulder)

CB Isaac Yiadom (thigh)

DT Kalia Davis (knee)

Cardinals injury report

Out

CB Garrett Williams (groin)

OL Isaiah Adams (thumb)

Questionable

OL Kelvin Beachum (hamstring)

OL Christian Jone (ankle-IR)

DL Khyiris Tonga (knee)

K Matt Prater (knee)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast