Key addition saves 49ers from ‘very bad' PFF offseason grade

The 49ers had an interesting offseason, from picking up the pieces after their NFC Championship Game loss to getting a late start in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But through it all, San Francisco still managed to receive a decent offseason grade from the analysts at PFF thanks largely in part to one key addition, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Hargrave wanted to sign with a winning team in free agency, but even he was surprised when the 49ers offered him a deal he couldn't refuse. The 30-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles lineman signed a four-year, $84 million contract with San Francisco in March -- and, in PFF's eyes, saved the 49ers' offseason.

Here's how PFF broke it down:

Offseason Grade: C

"The addition of Javon Hargrave to an already dominant defense is the only thing saving this from a very bad offseason grade. Hargrave accounted for 57 total pressures last season for the Eagles, more than double any 49ers interior lineman. Clelin Ferrell is a far more quietly solid addition to the defensive front, and Sam Darnold could easily end up starting at quarterback if Brock Purdy’s elbow doesn’t heal quickly enough.

In the draft, it’s difficult to argue that anything the 49ers did was the result of good process. They reached relative to the PFF and consensus big boards at most picks and drafted a kicker in the third round."

To be fair, the 49ers already had a Super Bowl-caliber roster even before free agency or the draft began and weren't expected to make a big splash.

But PFF's assessment is in line with much of the thinking around the league, which featured plenty of NFL pundits slamming San Francisco for drafting Michigan kicker Jake Moody No. 99 overall. With long-time 49ers kicker Robbie Gould an unrestricted free agent himself this offseason, however, San Francisco wanted to be certain with his replacement.

Ferrell's one-year prove-it deal with the 49ers provided some relief after the team watched key depth pieces along the defensive line walk in free agency, and their Hargrave signing certainly sent a message to their opponents that not only would their stifling defensive front return in 2023 -- it would be even better.

Grades come and go, but championships are forever. And as the 49ers seek their ever-elusive sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, they certainly hope the moves they made this offseason will be enough to get them there this time.

