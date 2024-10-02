Bourne shares appreciation for Shanahan after postgame chat leaks

Kendrick Bourne has lots of love for his former coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers organization.

The New England Patriots wide receiver took to social media Monday, responding to a video of him hugging Shanahan after the 49ers' 30-13 win over the Patriots on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

“Thank you for everything, man,” Bourne told Shanahan, then followed it up with a message about remembering one's roots.

Never forget where u came from! And who helped u get to where u are! https://t.co/QuD050jHBe — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) September 30, 2024

San Francisco signed Bourne in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, and he played four seasons with the franchise before signing with New England in 2021. Clearly, Shanahan and the rest of the organization saw something in him, and Bourne was able to parlay his solid performances into a big payday with the Patriots.

Bourne would have been part of the potential Brandon Aiyuk trade package between the two teams this offseason, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported, but a deal never materialized.

While the 29-year-old couldn't play Sunday as he works his way back from a torn ACL he sustained last season, he traveled with the team, taking in the sights and sounds of his old home.

Even if he had played, Bourne would have had a tough time as the entire Patriots offense struggled to do much against Fred Warner and the rest of the 49ers' defense. San Francisco dominated much of the game, getting to New England quarterback Jacoby Brissett and sacking him six times in addition to Warner’s incredible pick-six.

Bourne is expected to return to practice this week, and it comes at a crucial time for a New England offense that has struggled so far this season.

Sadly, an on-field reunion against the 49ers will have to wait.

