Packers' Nixon ‘sick' of hearing from ‘annoying' Deebo, 49ers

It's safe to say the Green Bay Packers are looking forward to a rematch against the 49ers.

San Francisco will travel to Green Bay in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season for the first matchup between the two teams since the 49ers' triumphant win over the Packers in the NFC divisional playoff round last season.

Packers All-Pro cornerback Keisean Nixon joined Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" show Wednesday morning, where he was asked if he is looking forward to the rematch with San Francisco more than Green Bay's Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

"I'm sick of hearing 'em, they gotta come to Lambeau field and see us... Deebo's annoying."



2x All Pro @keiseannixon is circling his calendar for the #Packers Week 12 matchup against the #49ers and former @GamecockFB teammate Deebo Samuel 😈@heykayadams @19problemz | #gopackgo pic.twitter.com/sea7CLql3N — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 19, 2024

"Oh yeah absolutely. I've been having to hear it from Deebo [Samuel] and Deommodore Lenoir all summer, so I'm kind of sick of hearing them," Nixon told Adams. "They gotta come to Lambeau and see us."

"Deebo's annoying ... He likes Facetime, he wants to talk crazy in your face ... he couldn't talk crazy the other game, we put him out."

This isn't the first time Nixon has thrown shade the 49ers' way. Last month, the Packers corner seemingly referred to San Francisco as the team Green Bay "let off the hook" in the playoffs, which prompted a heated back-and-forth with Lenoir on social media.

Samuel, however, is friends with Nixon after the two were teammates at the University of South Carolina in 2017 and 2018.

The two got into a friendly back-and-forth Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

lol they try to stir the pot but don’t be knowing that’s family fr!!!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) June 19, 2024

lol but it’s still up week 12 💯🖤 https://t.co/stkMEWaEfs — Deebo (@19problemz) June 19, 2024

"We played college together, so that's my boy," Nixon said of Samuel.

Week 12 can't come soon enough.

