49ers' Davis to undergo knee surgery, expected to miss half of season

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Kalia Davis played 30 snaps in the 49ers’ 2024 NFL preseason opener and was on his way toward earning a roster spot.

But the morning after San Francisco's loss in Tennessee, it was discovered he had structural damage behind his kneecap.

Davis is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The 49ers appear likely to carry Davis on the initial 53-man roster, then place him on injured reserve. That move would allow Davis to rejoin the team later in the season. Shanahan estimated Davis would miss approximately half the regular season.

“I thought it was one of his best games,” Shanahan said of Davis. “It was really unfortunate. He played awesome throughout the whole game. That’s why he and us were real surprised that he had such a tough injury.

“It’s a setback but he had such a good camp, such a good game, he’s in a good spot to bounce back.”

Davis registered the 49ers’ only sack in their 17-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. He had two tackles for loss in the game.

Davis was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from Central Florida, where he sustained a torn ACL in his final season.

He did not play as a rookie. Davis was plagued by a high-ankle sprain last year and saw action in just three games.

In other 49ers injury news, cornerback Ambry Thomas is scheduled for surgery Tuesday on his broken right forearm.

Thomas also is expected to miss half of the season. The 49ers are likely to create a roster spot by placing him on injured reserve or waiving him with an injury designation.

