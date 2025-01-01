49ers QB Dobbs to start Week 18 vs. Cardinals with Purdy out

The 49ers will have a new quarterback for the Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

After starter Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow contusion in the 49ers' 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night, backup Joshua Dobbs will get the start in the 2024 NFL regular-season finale, coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Wednesday.

Dobbs served as the 49ers' third-string quarterback behind veteran Brandon Allen for the majority of the season, but leapfrogged Allen on the depth chart in recent weeks and now will make his 15th career start on Sunday against Arizona.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In 22 games (14 starts) across five NFL seasons, Dobbs has completed 315 of 506 passes (62.3 percent) for 2,955 yards with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions through the air while rushing 92 times for 503 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast