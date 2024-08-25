49ers QB Dobbs shares heartwarming reason for keeping TD ball

LAS VEGAS — Following the 49ers' 2024 NFL preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium, Josh Dobbs was seen happily holding a football at his locker while waiting to be interviewed by the media.

When asked why the ball was one worth keeping, a huge smile broke out across the quarterback's face as he shared where the ball would end up — in the hands of his mother, Stephanie.

“So, my mom’s birthday is on the 31st,” Dobbs said. “Last week when I scored, I got really excited and threw the ball in the air and forgot to grab it. I always try to get her a touchdown ball if I score around her birthday.

“So I went to dinner last night and I said, ‘If I score, I’ll make sure I won’t forget the ball.' So I had to grab it for her."

Josh Dobbs secured his mom's birthday present last night 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/QFfuYOOsiF — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 24, 2024

Often when players score a touchdown, or even make a huge play, they describe experiencing a “blackout” moment where they lose track of what is happening around them outside of the play.

That was the case for Dobbs in the 49ers' preseason win over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It was the end of the first half, and the Tennessee product had put together a 10-play drive down to the 1-yard line.

On the 11th play, Dobbs faked a handoff to running back Matt Breida and took his chances on scoring himself. With the ball in his hands, the signal-caller had one man to beat — Saints defensive back Jordan Howden.

After a move to the inside to avoid the defender, Dobbs somersaulted into the end zone for the score and flipped the ball into the air in celebration as the 49ers took a 12-7 lead. After his teammates gathered to congratulate the touchdown, Dobbs jogged back to the bench area, empty handed.

Dobbs rolls into the end zone for the lead 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZLEfKn2KHC — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 19, 2024

On Friday night, it was another lengthy 11-play drive that Dobbs had orchestrated down the field. On the final play of the drive, the quarterback threaded the needle between two Raiders defenders to find receiver Jacob Cowing for the score.

Josh Dobbs ➡️ Jacob Cowing 🟰 49ers lead 😀 pic.twitter.com/LWmBLgw5Sa — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 24, 2024

This time, Dobbs remembered to grab the football, which no doubt will be appreciated by his mother in just a few days.

