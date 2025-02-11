Yates mocks Williams successor to 49ers with No. 11 pick

With the 2025 NFL Draft just over two months away, the Faithful are buzzing about what the 49ers will do with their No. 11 overall pick.

ESPN's Field Yates has an idea, sharing in his latest mock draft column that San Francisco should take Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons in the first round as star offensive lineman Trent Williams nears the end of his NFL career.

"Trent Williams will be 37 years old in July and sat out seven games in 2024," Yates writes. "So if San Francisco wants to return to form and keep its contention window open, it must invest in the offensive line this offseason. Simmons is coming off a knee injury sustained in October, so his range is much wider than most prospects slotted this high -- medicals will be key for him. But if they check out throughout the process, Simmons' elite physical traits and quickness give him a chance to emerge as the best left tackle in the class.

"Learning from Williams would also be invaluable tutelage and buy San Francisco time if Simmons needs a longer recovery window (though he is expected to be fully cleared by training camp)."

Williams, 36, suited up for 10 games in 2024 -- his 14th NFL season -- as he dealt with an ankle injury. The offensive lineman was a game-time decision for San Francisco's Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks, then missed five consecutive games before being placed on injured reserve for the final two contests of the season.

But 49ers president of football operations/general manager John Lynch said last month that Williams is "committed as ever" to the organization and will be back in 2025 despite retirement speculation. Last offseason, Williams signed a three-year, $82.66 million reworked contract that keeps him with the team through 2026, telling reporters that same day he wants to play until he's 40.

Simmons could learn a lot from Williams if the 49ers were to select the young tackle at No. 11, as he works his way back from the season-ending knee injury Yates mentioned. One AFC personnel director told NFL.com Simmons is "really athletic and really talented," and that "he’s gotten better each year on tape" despite the injury robbing him of a year.

After transferring to Ohio State from San Diego State, Simmons emerged as one of the Buckeyes' best pass protectors. He only allowed one quarterback pressure through five games before his injury on Oct. 12, per Pro Football Focus, which was the fewest among Ohio State's O-linemen.

It's no secret many fans and analysts alike believe the 49ers should strengthen their offensive line in the upcoming draft. And while choosing Simmons could be a risk that takes some time to produce a reward, it very well might pay off in the long run once Williams heads for retirement.

