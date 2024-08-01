49ers backup Dobbs shares how aviation hobby intersects with football

New 49ers quarterback Josh Dobbs didn't spend his offseason like most other football players.

Teammates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey got married; George Kittle held another installment of Tight End University.

Dobbs, on the other hand, completed 35 of the 40 hours needed to attain his private pilot's license.

During the 49ers' media availability Wednesday after Day 7 of training camp, Dobbs detailed his interests off the field, which might not be typical for his peers.

"I've always had a passion, an affinity for aviation and aerospace engineering," Dobbs told reporters; he has earned the nickname "Passtronaut" as a result. "I try to use my platform to show that you can be an NFL football player but also, if you want to be really good at something else and you have the time and work ethic, you can also do that."

Naturally, Dobbs made sure to have a good view of the solar eclipse back in April, viewing the event from Cleveland -- where the sun was fully obscured by the moon.

Later on in the offseason, the veteran backup revealed he started flying in the Bay Area during OTAs. However, now that training camp is underway, Dobbs is putting his piloting goal on the back burner until the end of the season.

"I'll continue to pick out different things throughout my off time in order to continue to grow in that world," Dobbs explained. "But while I'm here, when it's football season, my time and attention is all on ball."

Aviation might not be the worst distraction during the fall, though. After all, Dobbs argues that football and flying have more in common than one might think.

"There's actually a lot of crossover. [While flying], you got to talk to FAA. They say a call, and you got to repeat it back to them very specifically. You got a lot of stuff going on," Dobbs pointed out.

"It's just like you're sitting in the pocket, you got to call out one of Coach Shanahan's plays. They get real wordy in there, so it's been good crossover between the two."

For now, Dobbs is focused on winning the backup quarterback job in San Francisco. But his stellar play at times last season has to give the team confidence that -- in case something happens to Brock Purdy, knock on wood -- the "Passtronaut" is capable of flying the 49ers to the playoffs.

