Why 49ers face difficult Mason decision before new league year

Running back Jordan Mason got his chance for extensive playing time last season, and he took advantage of his opportunities.
But, now, the 49ers face a decision about whether to reward Mason with a pay raise of more than 300 percent for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
Mason, who entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie from Georgia Tech in 2022, completed the third and final year of his initial contract. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent.
If the 49ers opt to tender Mason at the lowest figure in order to retain the right of first refusal, it would come with a one-season salary of $3.267 million.
The 49ers must make a decision on Mason before the beginning of the new league year on March 12. Teams may tender their restricted free agents at one of three levels: first-round compensation at $7.466 million, second round at $5.35 million or right of first refusal at $3.267 million.
If the team does not tender a restricted free agent, he becomes eligible to sign with any team without his previous team receiving any compensation.
While making a base salary of $985,000 last season, Mason appeared in 12 games with six starts. He led the 49ers with 789 yards on 153 rushing attempts for a 5.2-yard average. He scored three touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 91 yards.
In his first two seasons, Mason carried 83 times for 464 yards and four touchdowns while mostly serving as the 49ers’ No. 3 running back.
The 49ers must make a decision whether it makes sense for the salary structure of the team to make a significant financial commitment to Mason and tender him as a restricted free agent.
Only 26 NFL running backs average $3 million or more per season. The 49ers' star back, Christian McCaffrey, leads the way at $19 million annually. McCaffrey is signed through the 2027 season.
McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo are the top 49ers running backs under contract for next season.
Guerendo, a fourth-round draft pick last year, appeared in 16 games with three starts. He carried 84 times for 420 yards (5.0 average) and four touchdowns. He added 15 receptions for 152 yards.
Mason last year became the seventh different leading rusher in eight seasons since Kyle Shanahan became head coach. Carlos Hyde, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Elijah Mitchell and McCaffrey (twice) were the others to lead the 49ers in rushing since the 2017 season. Mitchell, who missed all of last season with a severe hamstring injury, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.