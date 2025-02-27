Lynch reveals 49ers are exploring multiple Mason contract options

INDIANAPOLIS — The 49ers awarded running back Jordan Mason with a $10,000 signing bonus when he was signed as an undrafted rookie in 2022.

It’s going to take a lot more than that to keep him around for a fourth season with the franchise.

“He played really well,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “And that’s interesting. There are decisions to make.”

Mason was the 49ers’ leading rusher last season. With Christian McCaffrey missing most of the season due to injuries, Mason appeared in 12 games with six starts.

Mason also battled injuries throughout the season. He sustained a shoulder sprain that limited him for a while. He ended up going on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain.

Through it all, Mason averaged 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 789 yards and three touchdowns.

There are four possible outcomes with Mason, who is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in two weeks:

—The 49ers could secure him to a one-year, $5.35 million contract that would ensure that San Francisco receives a second-round draft pick as compensation if another team were to sign Mason.

—The 49ers could tender him at $3.27 million but that would provide San Francisco only with the right of first refusal. If another team signed Mason to an offer sheet, the 49ers could match the contract. If they did not match, they would not receive any compensation.

—The 49ers could sign him to a multi-year extension, like they did with wide receiver Jauan Jennings a year ago.

— Or, the 49ers could decide not to tender him, which would make him an unrestricted free agent and able to sign with any team on or after March 12.

“So there are a number of different options that we’re exploring,” Lynch said. “Jordan played at a really good level when Christian was out. We’ll see where that goes.”

