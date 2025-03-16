Why 2025 NFL Draft influenced 49ers' trading Mason to Vikings

The 49ers figure to be in line to take advantage of what looks like a deep class of running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 49ers on Saturday traded running back Jordan Mason, a three-year veteran, to the Minnesota Vikings, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area, in a move that clears significant cap space and improves their draft capital for the next two years.

The 49ers and Vikings swapped picks in this year’s draft, as the 49ers move up from No. 187 overall in the sixth round for the Vikings' pick in the fifth round at No. 160, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers also receive Minnesota’s sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The trade now gives the 49ers eight picks within the top 160 selections of next month’s draft.

And while the 49ers have more urgent needs, running back now becomes a position of interest.

Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State, Dylan Sampson of Tennessee, Quincy Riley of Louisville, Cam Skattebo of Arizona State and RJ Harvey of Central Florida are among the running backs who could be available for the 49ers in the middle rounds.

The 49ers appeared ready to make a large financial commitment to Mason this week, but their idea all along was to ensure he did not get away without San Francisco receiving something in return.

The 49ers held onto Mason’s rights this week as a restricted free agent with a second-round tender that would have paid him $5.346 million for the 2025 season.

Now, Mason’s contract is off the 49ers’ books to create cap space, and San Francisco could look toward adding another running back in the draft.

The 49ers’ depth chart currently consists of Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor and Israel Abanikanda.

Mason was the 49ers’ leading rusher in 2024. He took over as the main back when McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the season due to Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

Mason made the first start of his NFL career in Week 1, and came through with 147 and a touchdown in a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

He averaged more than 100 yards per game over the 49ers’ first six games of the season before injuries slowed him down.

Mason missed time with a shoulder injury before seeing his season come to an end upon sustaining a high ankle sprain in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.

Mason, who entered the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted rookie from Georgia Tech, proved to be a powerful and effective runner. He gained 789 yards and three touchdowns on 153 carries on the season. He averaged 5.2 yards per rushing attempt.

Although he worked hard in the offseason on becoming a complete back, Mason never established himself as a threat in the passing game. He caught just 11 passes for 91 yards in 12 games last season.

McCaffrey is an elite multi-dimensional running back who was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Guerendo began his college career as a wide receiver before moving to running back.

The 49ers can be expected to look for a young, versatile running back to fit into coach Kyle Shanahan's system.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast