SANTA CLARA -- General manager John Lynch was candid when he telegraphed the 49ers’ intentions a couple of weeks before the start of the free agent signing period in March.

Then, it happened.

Four well-known starters — guard Aaron Banks, cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw — signed elsewhere for lucrative contracts. Even backup offensive tackle Jaylon Moore struck it rich with a two-year, $30 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

“Even though we kind of warned our fans, I think that's a tough pill to swallow, even if you hear it's happening,” Lynch said on the latest "49ers Talk," which debuted Monday. “I think it spoke to how good our roster was. We had a lot of talent on it, and we had acquired a lot of talent and accrued a lot of talent.”

Banks, Ward, Hufanga, Moore and Greenlaw left the 49ers for contracts totaling more than $230 million.

“That's the hard part, watching good players that are good people and people who helped build the culture we have here walk out the door,” Lynch said. “That's never fun.”

Three months later, Lynch said he is happy with the state of the 49ers’ roster after adding 11 players in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some under-the-radar veterans through free agency and a trade.

“I'd say it's a little uneasy,” Lynch said, “and you have to understand that you're executing a plan. And I think when you have that, when you have a process to it, it makes it easier. But there is the unknown.”

The 49ers parted ways with other starting players with the deal to send receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and the releases of veteran defensive linemen Javon Hargrave, Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins.

“We had to get younger and we had to get a little cheaper because we had some plans on what we wanted to do with our core and, obviously, our quarterback,” Lynch said. “And there were some twists and turns, but we executed a plan that we needed to, and we’re really excited with the way it all came together.”

The 49ers added 11 players in the draft, including defensive end Mykel Williams with the No. 11 overall selection. San Francisco took measures to replenish its defense with its first five selections on that side of the ball.

And the costs that were cut within the first week of free agency were later reinvested with contract extensions for quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner. Purdy’s franchise-record contract accounts for $265 million of the more than $400 million dedicated to those three players.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast