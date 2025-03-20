Lynch vows 49ers ‘have a plan' after free agency roster shake-up

John Lynch is confident the 49ers' 2025 NFL offseason is going according to plan.

San Francisco's president of football operations/general manager spoke publicly to local reporters on Wednesday at Stanford's pro day for the first time since the 49ers' eye-opening roster shake-up, and insisted the team still has a plan this offseason after watching numerous impactful players leave in free agency.

“We’ve got this thing called the draft, and we’ve got a lot of picks,” Lynch said. “And I think the thing the fans should know is we have a plan. And we’re gonna execute that plan. And we’re excited about the opportunity.” (h/t The Athletic's Matt Barrows)

Lynch believes the 49ers' roster reset this offseason was necessary in order to make room financially for other significant future moves, which likely will include a lucrative contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy and potentially tight end George Kittle.

“The bottom line is you’re always looking at years out (from now),” Lynch added. “And we forecast it, and we’ve got some big things coming our way. And you have to clear the requisite room to be able to do that. And you don’t want to get to a point where you have to do things to keep your roster afloat. You want to have that flexibility.”

The 49ers have been one of the NFL's highest-spending teams in recent years, and after last offseason in which they continued to fortify their defensive line, knew that position, in particular, could see significant change this offseason.

“Last year, we had such a good roster,” Lynch stated. “I think we doubled down and said, ‘Let’s go for this thing.’ And we kinda pushed all the chips in knowing that at some point you’re gonna have to have that reset. And this was the year. So guys like Leonard Floyd and Maliek [Collins] — believe me, their impact was felt. They were great. It was nothing they did wrong. We just felt like it was the time to do it, and we’re excited about what we can add and replenish.”

With free agency, for the most part, in the rearview mirror, the 49ers head into the spring with plenty of question marks up and down the roster.

And Lynch hopes to address each one in the draft.

