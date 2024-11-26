Lynch explains perception surrounding Deebo's lack of explosiveness

John Lynch has a simple explanation for Deebo Samuel’s lack of explosive plays this season.

The 49ers general manager was asked by KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus" on Tuesday why Samuel hasn’t looked like his old self, capable of ripping off massive plays at the drop of a hat.

“I think Deebo has made so many plays for us over such a long period of time here,” Lynch said. “He’s been such a reason for our success that people become accustomed to that. The explosive [plays] haven’t been there as much. You mentioned the kick return. You think about that play in the game and that’s what NFL is all about, those types of plays. And we finally won a coin toss, we hadn’t won a coin toss since the New England [Patriots] game.”

Lynch highlighted Samuel's wild 87-yard kick return to open the second half of the 49ers' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The play would have given San Francisco amazing field position, but it was called back due to a questionable holding penalty on tight end Eric Saubert.

John Lynch on the holding penalty called on Eric Saubert during Deebo Samuel’s kick return against the Packers:



“We get down to the 9 yard line, and we’re going in then and if we can score a touchdown, it’s 17-14 and instead they called a hold that I still can’t find on film. I… pic.twitter.com/ktDZIIYqfj — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 26, 2024

“We deferred and deferring gives you the opportunity to get the ball first out of halftime, and sure enough, it happens,” Lynch said. “We get down to the 9-yard line, and we’re going in then. If we can score a touchdown, it’s 17-14 and instead, they call a hold that I still can’t find on film.

"I think it was a perfect block by Eric Saubert, I think it was fundamental teach tape 101 and yet there were two flags on the ground. That [play] looked like the Deebo we need, that we expect. And hopefully there’s more of that coming.”

Samuel has been underperforming relative to previous years, averaging career lows in several statistics, including receiving success rate (41.1 percent), yards after catch per reception (8.3) and broken tackles on receptions (2).

It’s not just the sixth-year wideout who has been struggling, the entire San Francisco offense has looked out of sorts all season. Part of that is due to injury issues, as the 49ers have not had all of their superstar playmakers healthy for a single game this season. Without the likes of his fellow receiver Brandon Aiyuk, Samuel has faced much tougher coverages from opposing defenses.

Despite the crushing defeat to Green Bay, San Francisco has a chance to make the playoffs. The team sits just one game back of first place in the NFC West, but they must turn their season around in hostile conditions next Sunday night as they head to upstate New York to face the Buffalo Bills.

