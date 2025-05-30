Lynch addresses 49ers' receiver depth amid Aiyuk's uncertain status

Despite the uncertainty of when wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will take the field with the 49ers this season, don’t expect San Francisco to bring in new wideouts.

On Friday, general manager John Lynch was on KNBR 680's “Murph & Markus Show" and was asked whether the 49ers need to add depth at wide receiver as Aiyuk continues his recovery from ACL and MCL tears.

"You never close the door on that, but I don't think we have to,” Lynch told KNBR’s Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Aiyuk sustained a season-ending right knee injury on Oct. 20 after taking a big hit from Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner.

Aiyuk, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension just before the start of the 2024 regular season, was rumored for a 49ers exit through most of the offseason.

With the speculation cleared out of the way and Aiyuk’s stay in San Francisco confirmed for at least another season, Lynch emphasized the wideout competition in Santa Clara.



“There's a lot of quality and a lot of competition, you let that play out,” Lynch added. “If the opportunity presents itself to get better, we'll always be interested, but right now we don't feel like we have to."

With no clear timeline on Aiyuk’s return and Ricky Pearsall sidelined for the 49ers’ offseason program with a hamstring injury, Jauan Jennings, free-agent acquisition Demarcus Robinson and second-year wideout Jacob Cowing project as the team’s top, healthy wide receivers.

Lynch and Co. also added two wide receivers in this year's draft — Jordan Watkins and Junior Bergen — strengthening the offseason competition.

As it stands, it appears San Francisco has done enough to make up for Aiyuk’s absence.

Well, at least Lynch thinks so.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast