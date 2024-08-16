Why 49ers GM Lynch won't confirm Aiyuk trade agreement reports

John Lynch has no interest in discussing any trade rumors involving 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Speaking on Friday's episode of the “Murph & Markus Show” on KNBR 680, Lynch was asked to confirm any potential trades for Aiyuk.

“That’s the part I think everybody has got to understand and that’s this is people’s job to report [on trade news] and when you’re talking to multiple teams and things there’s a lot of stories out there,” Lynch told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. “I don’t like that because families are involved, and families of a lot of people. So, we’re going to leave that business in-house as I think it should be. And we’re going to stay consistent with that and respect that.”

Lynch then was asked if there were any hard feelings between the sides after such a protracted hold-in from Aiyuk.

“No there’s not bad blood, negotiations can get heated,” Lynch explained. “I think it’s his first time going through that, but yeah, no bad blood.”

Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has expressed a desire to be one of the highest-paid NFL receivers. Lynch and the 49ers brass have gone back and forth with the 26-year-old for months now.

Plenty of trade rumors have surfaced recently, but nothing has come of them. The 49ers agreed to the framework of deals with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots, though Aiyuk wasn't interested in going to either team.

The 49ers and Steelers reportedly also have agreed to a trade package for Aiyuk, but there hasn't been any movement on that front this week.

Aiyuk and the 49ers have expressed interest in working out a long-term contract, with the parties reportedly coming closer to an agreement, though one final hurdle appears to remain.

