Report: Joey Bosa keen on idea of joining brother Nick, 49ers 

The once-upon-a-time dream scenario of pairing 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa with his brother Joey might not be so far fetched after all.

The idea of playing alongside Nick in San Francisco appeals to Joey, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Sunday, citing a source.

Russini's report also states that the Miami Dolphins are expected to be among the suitor's for Joey, a Florida native who grew up roughly 30 miles from South Beach in Fort Lauderdale.

The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami mentioned Sunday that he has heard talks between Joey's camp and the 49ers have gone well and it feels like a deal between the two parties could be coming.

Joey recently was released by the Los Angeles Chargers after spending his entire nine-year NFL career with the organization. The 29-year-old was selected No. 3 overall by the Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft, making an immediate impact before earning Rookie of the Year honors after registering 10.5 sacks in his first professional season.

While injuries have plagued Joey's NFL career, the elder Bosa brother boasts a strong resume that includes five Pro Bowl selections, including a nod for his work during the 2024 season.

Joey has missed 23 games over the last three seasons, but did appear in 14 in his last campaign with the Chargers, suggesting his injury luck could be trending in the right direction after a couple of prolonged absences during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The Bosa's aren't the only ones excited about the thought of the dynamic pass-rushing brothers teaming up in the Bay Area, as 49ers fans on social media have openly shared their hope a deal can come to fruition that would land the five-time Pro Bowl selection in San Francisco.

With NFL free agency starting to heat up as the new league year begins on Wednesday, the Bosa brothers teaming up certainly is a major 49ers storyline to keep an eye on in the coming days.

