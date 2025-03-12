49ers fans opine online as dreams of Bosa bros union crushed

Well, the idea was fun while it lasted.

Visions of a reunion between Nick and Joey Bosa on the 49ers this season were destroyed Tuesday night when the elder of the brothers agreed to a one-year, $12.6 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing a source.

And while the 49ers were in play for Joey along with the Miami Dolhpins, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, that didn't help matters for the Faithful hoping Nick's brother would join him in the Bay. Plenty of 49ers and NFL fans alike took to social media to express sorrow and acceptance -- and, of course, cope by cooking up some memes and jokes.

49ers fans right now: pic.twitter.com/OGN4OfnGUM — Mike Urtaza (@urtazablue) March 12, 2025

So chase a ring now, then chase a ring with his brother in 2026. I see the vision. https://t.co/K1DDt8JSph — Syd (@syd_the_catfish) March 12, 2025

49ers in free agency so far pic.twitter.com/vsJOHo6pbi — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) March 12, 2025

Joey’s getting coal from his mother this Christmas https://t.co/9AEYzNC4D6 — Football (@BostonConnr) March 12, 2025

How much does Von Miller want lol — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) March 12, 2025

The Niners trying to find the money to pay Joey Bosa pic.twitter.com/W5p7u8REjP — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 12, 2025

The Bosa brothers after Joey didn’t land on the 49ers: pic.twitter.com/eUnlmF0x3M — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) March 12, 2025

