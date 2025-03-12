Trending
Joey Bosa

49ers fans opine online as dreams of Bosa bros union crushed

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Well, the idea was fun while it lasted.

Visions of a reunion between Nick and Joey Bosa on the 49ers this season were destroyed Tuesday night when the elder of the brothers agreed to a one-year, $12.6 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing a source.

And while the 49ers were in play for Joey along with the Miami Dolhpins, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, that didn't help matters for the Faithful hoping Nick's brother would join him in the Bay. Plenty of 49ers and NFL fans alike took to social media to express sorrow and acceptance -- and, of course, cope by cooking up some memes and jokes.

This article tagged under:

Joey BosaNick Bosa
