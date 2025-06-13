Former 49ers safety Jimmie Ward arrested on felony assault charge

Former 49ers first-round pick Jimmie Ward was arrested Thursday morning in Texas on a felony assault charge, per the Montgomery County Jail website.

Ward, who spent his first nine NFL seasons with San Francisco before joining the Houston Texans in 2023, is facing a felony assault family violence charge in Montgomery County after an incident that occurred early Thursday morning in his home in Magnolia, Texas.

The 33-year-old was accused of choking someone, per information from the Montgomery County Jail, and arrested after sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m.

The complainant, whose name was not released, alleged that she was assaulted, choked and threatened by Ward. An emergency protective order was filed in the case at the request of the complainant.

Ward was released Thursday afternoon on $30,000 bond.

The Texans released a statement Thursday.

"We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward," the statement read. "We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

