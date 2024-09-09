Why Rodgers' impressive MNF feat could be bad omen for 49ers

As if there already weren't enough storylines surrounding the 49ers vs. New York Jets Week 1 game on Monday night, an impressive feat by Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could add another interesting wrinkle to the mix.

Rodgers, 40, has won his past 10 "Monday Night Football" games, with his latest loss coming more than 10 years ago against the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter).

The game in question? Oh yeah, the infamous "Fail Mary" play that lifted former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson's Seahawks to a 14-12 victory over Rodgers' Green Bay Packers with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Wilson, playing in his third NFL game, scrambled as time wound down and chucked the ball to the end zone where then-Seahawks receiver Golden Tate was surrounded by Green and Gold. After much tussle between Tate and former Green Bay safety M.D. Jennings, the officials ruled it was a caught touchdown pass by Tate, giving Seattle the narrow 2-point victory.

However, if you take a closer look, just about everyone (besides Seahawks fans) could agree that Tate didn't catch the ball and it clearly was intercepted.

But no matter how many replays and slo-mo's you watch, the record books will indicate an "L" for Green Bay on that controversial evening.

Perhaps the loss gave Rodgers extra motivation never to lose -- whether fair or not -- a "Monday Night Football" game again.

The 49ers, however, will do everything in their power to end that streak in Monday's season opener at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast