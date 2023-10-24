Jerry Jones states 49ers' loss to Vikings proves they ‘can be had'

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones intently watched the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings go head to head on "Monday Night Football" and came away with one main takeaway.

"Well, I would have liked to have played better against the 49ers, and of course watched with interest this entire weekend's games, but certainly that one last night," Jones told Dallas radio station 103.5 The Fan on Tuesday, reflecting on the Cowboys' season so far as they enjoyed a bye in Week 7.

"You see a team step up there and play like Minnesota did and their quarterback did, they can be had -- the 49ers, I'm talking about. Then you also see a Minnesota team, like last night that needs to be reckoned with as you go down the road. Hello NFL."

Jones likely has watched San Francisco's last two games -- both losses -- with plenty of regret after the 49ers gave the Cowboys a 42-10 beatdown on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5. Things certainly haven't gone as smoothly since, with the 49ers dropping back-to-back contests against the Cleveland Browns and Vikings. Monday's loss was a 22-17 defeat in prime time, apparently showing Jones it might not be as hard as it looks to get one over on the 49ers.

But Jones' statement is a bit ironic since Dallas has fallen to San Francisco in their last three meetings -- two of which eliminated the Cowboys from the playoffs. This was pointed out on Tuesday's episode of "First Take" in an epic rant by ESPN's Shannon Sharpe.

.@ShannonSharpe reacts to Jerry Jones saying the 49ers "can be had"



"You know, Jerry Jones, yeah, you're right. The 49ers might can be had. You just can't do it. Remember over the last three years, you've gotten three cracks at them. How'd that turn out for you?" pic.twitter.com/U8rslBAfTA — First Take (@FirstTake) October 24, 2023

The 49ers aren't playing their best football at the moment, but they showed their true capabilities with their recent blowout win over a longtime rival. And now, the Cowboys and 49ers have the same amount of losses on the season at two apiece -- with a potential rematch looming in the playoffs.

