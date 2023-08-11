Javon Kinlaw issues warning after offseason ‘in the lab'

Javon Kinlaw has not yet lived up to his first-round pedigree for the 49ers, but his confidence heading into the 2023 NFL season is sky-high.

That's because the 25-year-old spent his first fully healthy offseason fine-tuning his mechanics.

Kinlaw spoke to reporters Friday after the 49ers' joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders in Henderson, Nev., and discussed what changes he made this offseason.

Kinlaw has been in the lab 💪 pic.twitter.com/aL9m30szok — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 11, 2023

"Just a grind, you know? I've been grinding, it's nothing new," Kinlaw said. "The only thing I did differently is I focused on mobility, a lot of stability and a lot of mechanics. Just trying to make myself a better athlete as a whole and it's paying off. But I've been grinding, that's what I do, that's what's got me to this point."

So far, Kinlaw's mechanical adjustments have led to improvements in just about every area of his game.

"Leverage, just getting off the ball, just being able to take a bigger first step if need be, just playing way more explosive, more violent. Just everything," Kinlaw explained. "When pad level comes down, I don't believe nobody can stop me."

Kinlaw was hampered by injuries the last two seasons, and now that he's healthy, his improved mobility has allowed him to lower his pad level and credits his offseason "in the lab" for his improvements off the line of scrimmage.

Selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 49ers had very high hopes for Kinlaw, who once was viewed by many as the replacement for DeForest Buckner on the defensive line.

After a few frustrating seasons, Kinlaw now is receiving rave reviews in training camp from 49ers teammates and coaches and could be set up for a big season if he can stay healthy.

"I'm really a freak, the world's going to see," Kinlaw added. "Point, blank, period."

