Lynch confirms 49ers' plan to release Hargrave in offseason

The 49ers are terminating the contract of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave two years earlier than originally planned.

But San Francisco general manager John Lynch made it known on Wednesday that he wants the veteran defensive tackle back on the team in 2025.

“Would we be interested in having him (back)? Of course,” Lynch said of Hargrave. “Is that something we’ve come to an agreement on and is it something that fits in our plans? We’ll see.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Hargrave, who turns 32 next month, is a nine-year NFL veteran who previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite signing a four-year deal with the 49ers as a free agent in 2023, Hargrave will not remain under contract to the team this offseason. In essence, he will hit the free-agent market in mid-March.

As part of their salary-cap restructuring, the 49ers re-worked Hargrave’s contract late in the season in order to pave the way for the team to release him in a cost-cutting move as a designated post-June 1 release.

“It gives him an opportunity to go see what his market is,” Lynch said. “And it may include us.”

In early December, the 49ers restructured Hargrave’s contract for the 2025 and ’26 seasons in order to allow for a post-June 1 release. Hargrave is expected to be free to negotiate with other teams by the opening of the new league year in mid-March.

The 49ers informed Hargrave at the time that they wish to be included in the negotiations when he becomes a free agent. Hargrave originally was scheduled to earn $19 million in base salary next season. His next contract likely is to cost considerably less.

The restructured deal lowers Hargrave’s base salary to $2.1 million and increases the 49ers’ available money on the salary cap by more than $14 million at the start of the new league year.

“What I told Javon is that he’s a player we really like,” Lynch said. “Same reason we went out and signed him, that hasn’t changed. He’s an impactful player. We did, we do, have some challenges. This doesn’t mean we can’t compete for his services.”

Hargrave sustained a season-ending torn triceps in the 49ers’ Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lynch said Hargrave is on a good track to return from the injury.

He came to the team as a big free-agent signing in 2023, agreeing to a four-year, $84 million contract. He was named to the NFC Pro Bowl team in his first season with the 49ers after registering 7.5 sacks in 2023.

Hargrave appeared in 19 regular-season games and three playoff games in his two seasons with the 49ers. He recorded a combined 9.5 sacks and 61 tackles.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast