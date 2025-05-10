Kubiak states Jennings embraces 49ers No. 1 receiver mentality

Regardless of his place on the depth chart when everyone is healthy, Jauan Jennings believes he is the 49ers' top wide receiver.

And for good reason.

The 27-year-old recorded 77 receptions for 975 yards (the most by a 49ers wide receiver) with six touchdowns in 15 games last season, and according to new San Francisco offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, who spoke to reporters Thursday at 49ers rookie minicamp, is extra confident heading into his fifth NFL season.

"Yeah, I think, if you ask Jauan, he says 'I'm number one.' And that's his mindset, and that's why we love Jauan," Kubiak said. "That's how he sees himself. He sees himself as a dominant player. I think you guys all saw last year when he got more chances, he played really, really well. So really fired up about Jauan."

When healthy, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL midway through the 2024 NFL season, likely will be quarterback Brock Purdy's first option among receivers at some point in 2025, with tight end George Kittle, who led the team in receiving last season, likely the second option.

However, Aiyuk, who continues to rehab, might not be ready for Week 1, which means Jennings could shoulder the load as the 49ers' No. 1 receiver for the foreseeable future.

If that's the case, there is no doubt he will be ready to reprise his role.

