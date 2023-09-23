Trending
Jauan Jennings

49ers' Jennings fined $22K for illegal blindside block vs. Rams

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

One play in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium proved to be costly for wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

The NFL fined Jennings $21,885 for an illegal blindside block on Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom with 2:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The play initially resulted in a 15-yard penalty that backed the 49ers' offense up to their own 47-yard line before punting two plays later.

Also in the game, Rams safety Russ Yeast was fined for a second-quarter helmet-to-helmet hit on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who received an unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua in the second quarter, did not receive a fine.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers Reaction 55 mins ago

49ers blast Jones' ‘ridiculous' contract after ugly TNF beatdown

Brock Purdy 4 hours ago

Eisen believes Brock Purdy is ‘perfect' QB for 49ers in this moment

Greenlaw also received an unnecessary roughness penalty with 5:50 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' Week 3 win on Thursday for a hit on New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, his second in as many games. It remains to be seen if Greenlaw will receive a second fine at some point next week.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Jauan Jennings
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us