49ers inactives: Jennings to return for SNF clash vs. Cowboys

The 49ers will have most of their squad together for a big "Sunday Night Football" game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings will return to action Sunday night after missing Week 4's win over the Arizona Cardinals with a shin injury.

Defensive lineman Austin Bryant and cornerback Kendall Sheffield were both promoted to the active roster on Sunday and will be suiting up for the game.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that running back Elijah Mitchell would miss his second consecutive game after not participating in practice all week due to a knee injury.

Here is the 49ers' full inactives list for Sunday night's game:

QB Brandon Allen

OL Nick Zakelj

DL Kalia Davis

RB Elijah Mitchell

TE Brayden Willis

LB Jalen Graham

LB Randy Gregory

Dallas, too, will have most of its pieces on the field for the showdown between the two rivals.

Here are the inactives for the Cowboys:

The @dallascowboys inactives at San Francisco:



#15 Trey Lance (emergency third QB)

#24 Israel Mukuamu (S)

#37 Eric Scott (CB)

#76 Asim Richards (OL)

#83 Jalen Brooks (WR)

#89 Peyton Hendershot (TE)

#93 Viliami Fehoko (DL) — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 8, 2023

Kick-off is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.

