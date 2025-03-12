49ers signing safety Pinnock to one-year free-agent contract

With Talanoa Hufanga reportedly on his way out of San Francisco, the 49ers are adding another safety to their secondary in NFL free agency.

Four-year veteran Jason Pinnock is signing a one-year contract with the 49ers for the 2025 NFL season, he confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Raanan on Tuesday. FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz was first to report the news.

S Jason Pinnock is signing with 49ers on a 1-year deal, he confirmed to ESPN. He was claimed by the Giants off waivers from the Jets. Worked himself into the lineup and started 32 games the last two seasons.



Pinnock had 85 tackles and 3.0 sacks last season for Giants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 12, 2025

After being claimed by the New York Giants off waivers from the Jets in 2022, Pinnock recorded 211 tackles -- 143 solo -- with 6.5 sacks, two interceptions and 10 passes defended across 46 games with the Giants.

Pinnock officially was named the Giants' starting strong safety in 2023 and finished the season with 85 tackles (fourth on the team), two sacks, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions through 16 starts. Last season, Pinnock recorded a career-high 3.0 sacks.

