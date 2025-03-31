Harbaugh defends 49ers kicker Moody after 2024 struggles

After 49ers kicker Jake Moody endured a challenging 2024 NFL season, his college coach came to his defense Monday.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached Moody at the University of Michigan for five seasons, discussed the third-year pro while speaking to reporters Monday morning at the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida.

"He's a very, very steady, confident player in his ability," Harbaugh said (h/t SF Standard's David Lombardi). "I've seen him miss a few then come back and make 16, 17 straight. I can't remember exactly what it was. I would think that's going to repeat itself."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

During Michigan's 2020 season, Moody missed all three of his field-goal attempts in a win over Minnesota. He didn't attempt another field goal until five games later when he sank a 40-yarder and then made 23 of his next 25 attempts the following season.

Harbaugh anticipates a similar bounce-back from the 25-year-old.

The 49ers brass, too, still has confidence in its kicker and believes some of his struggles were a result of the high ankle sprain he sustained in Week 5.

Moody, who had missed just one field-goal attempt before the injury, missed nine field-goal attempts and one extra point over the rest of the season.

Frustrations grew in Week 10 when Deebo Samuel shared a heated exchange with Moody after the kicker missed three field goals in his first game back since his injury.

At the end of the season, Moody admitted that his confidence was at the lowest level since he started playing football.

But perhaps some words of encouragement from one of the most prominent football coaches could be just what the young kicker needs to help re-elevate his confidence for the 2025 season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast