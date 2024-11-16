Lynch states 49ers never considered replacing ‘talented' Moody

Jake Moody's Week 10 showing was a rollercoaster.

The second-year 49ers kicker missed not one, not two but three field-goal attempts but redeemed himself with a game-winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and that is what general manager John Lynch is focused on as his belief in the 24-year-old remains strong as ever.

"He hit the game-winning field goal," Lynch said Friday on KNBR's "Murph & Markus." "I watched last night, [Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake] Elliott, who's been a really good kicker for the Eagles, he missed two [field goals] and an extra point as well. It happens. Jake's been a good quicker for us and is only going to get better. We still have a ton of belief, his teammates have a ton of belief in him.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I think Jake's going to make a lot of game-winning kicks for us. It was his first game back and we have high expectations for him. The better thing is Jake has higher expectations for himself. He's gone to work, fixing technique-wise whatever was off, and he'll get it right. We have a lot of confidence in that kid."

Coach Kyle Shanahan shared a similar perspective, praising Moody's "mental toughness" with the game on the line.

Moody injured his ankle trying to make a tackle on a kickoff return in San Francisco's Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He missed the 49ers' next three games before returning against Tampa Bay.

Despite the internet coaches and GMs demanding a new kicker, Lynch confessed the thought never crossed his mind.

"No, we didn't blink," Lynch said. "We have a lot of faith in this kid. He had a rough day. We all have rough days. If the first day you have a rough day, and people give up on you, that's not how we operate. We do have tough decisions to make from time to time, but there's a lot of context to put into these things.

"Jake has earned a lot of respect from this organization."

Moody made 21 of his 25 field-goal attempts during his rookie season last year and was a perfect 60 of 60 in extra points. Prior to his three misses Sunday, he had missed just one field goal try this season and also is perfect in PAT.

The 49ers seem adamant about sticking with Moody. At just 23 years old, the former Michigan standout has showcased the talent that made him a third-round draft pick, but consistency will be key during his development.

"He brings a lot of value," Lynch said. "We believe he's going to find himself into being a top-level kicker in this league. We really do. He's got that kind of talent. There's a reason he was drafted as high as he was. We made that decision. There were teams that weren't that far behind us, you find those things out after you draft him.

"So there was going to be competition. He's a very talented kid and he's got the right type of mindset. Jake's going to be great."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast