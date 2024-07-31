Moody shares 2024 goals, admits lacking fun during rookie season

Jake Moody’s goals for the 2024 NFL season go beyond having a perfect campaign.

Heading into his sophomore season with the 49ers, Moody spoke to KNBR about how he wants to stray away from purely focusing on metrics and instead rediscover what he had been missing last season.

“Not necessarily [statistical] goals or anything like that,” Moody said. “Obviously, I don’t want to miss a single kick the rest of my life, but you [have] to come to terms with [it happening].”

And what is it that the No. 99 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is alluding to?

Enjoying the moment and having fun.

“More so, my goals this year are the ability to bounce back and just have fun,” Moody added.

“Last year, I felt like I wasn’t having as much fun as I was having in the past years, so I’m trying to enjoy the time I’m out there, enjoy the time with my teammates.”

Despite a couple of notable misses, Moody delivered a sound rookie season, making 21 of 25 field-goal attempts in the regular season and six of eight field-goal attempts during the 49ers’ playoff run.

Recently, 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider expressed his unwavering support of Moody as San Francisco’s long-term kicker.

And as much as the 24-year-old will kick toward that, he understands that enjoying the process is far more important than prioritizing the numbers.

“As far as [statistical] goals, I’m not really trying to say, ‘Oh, I want to make 30 field goals,’ or anything like that because I can’t control that,” Moody concluded.

“[The goal is] just having fun with my teammates, just kicking the best I can, staying focused and making sure that my routine is set and [that] I’m sticking to it.”

