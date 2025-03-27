The 49ers’ pass defense went from a strength during their Super Bowl LVIII season to non-existent during the 2024 campaign.

The 2025 NFL Draft could provide the 49ers with opportunities to significantly improve their secondary.

And it could start with the No. 11 overall draft pick.

Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron has become a favorite among the mock draft experts, with the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah leading the charge, as he projects the 49ers selecting Barron in his Mock Draft 3.0.

“Barron is one of the most consistent players on tape among prospects in this year’s class and he can take the ball away,” Jeremiah wrote.

“He’ll be able to match up against some of the talented slot receivers in the division.”

If the 49ers focus on selecting a defensive back at No. 11, Barron and Michigan’s Will Johnson are the most likely options.

Barron remained healthy last season and might have fewer questions at this stage in the process.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, proving he has the speed and versatility to hear his name called early in the draft.

Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award last season as the best defensive back in the nation, registering five interceptions, breaking up 11 passes and recovering a fumble.

Plus, he brings experience, smarts and versatility to the next level.

“I played dime, corner, safety and nickel,” Barron said at the scouting combine in Indianapolis one month ago. “Having that in my bag and knowing I can be moved around and to benefit anybody’s team, I know that will help.”

And, make no mistake, help is needed for the 49ers.

During San Francisco's 2023 Super Bowl run, the 49ers were the NFL's only team that recorded more interceptions (22) than touchdown passes allowed (20) during the regular season.

Last season, the 49ers were abysmal when it came to generating takeaways.

The 49ers came up with just one interception in the final nine games of the season — and that came from cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason.

The 49ers’ starters on the outside could be set for the coming season. Deommodore Lenoir likely is to be paired with Renardo Green, whom the 49ers selected in the second round of last year’s draft.

Charvarius Ward, Rock Ya-Sin and Nick McCloud won't be back this season. Darrell Luter will return from injured reserve, and the 49ers signed Tre Brown as a free agent from Seattle.

Still, the 49ers do not have an obvious solution as part of their third-down package when three corners are deployed.

Barron would give 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh some options with his ability to move around on defense and fulfill any number of assignments.

“Knowing and understanding all the positions, it benefits me just to be out there to communicate with other people,” he said. “I’m definitely comfortable playing outside, safety or in the slot.”

