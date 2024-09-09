Yiadom wants to make Bay ‘home,' hopes 49ers are his last team

SANTA CLARA — Cornerback Isaac Yiadom will make his 49ers debut Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

And Yiadom figures to be on the field for the 49ers’ most important defensive snaps against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

The 49ers are Yiadom’s sixth different team since he entered the NFL in 2018, but he believes he is earning the right to settle down and find a home.

“I really don’t know why,” Yiadom answered when asked about his well-traveled journey, “but I hope and I really believe this is going to be my last stop.

“I was talking to my DBs coach about that. I want to make this place home. I feel good here. I know the season is going to go well.”

Despite missing most of training camp with an ankle injury, Yiadom won a prominent role in the 49ers’ defense to open the regular season.

When the 49ers go to their nickel defense in Week 1, Yiadom will take over at cornerback while Deommodore Lenoir slides inside to cover the slot receiver.

Yiadom won that responsibility over Renardo Green, the 49ers’ second-round draft pick.

Yiadom (pronounced YEAH-dum) previously played for the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers, the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints. He is the 49ers’ No. 3 cornerback behind Lenoir and Charvarius Ward.

“I think the coolest thing is I feel like he's a self-made man,” 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said of Yiadom. “He is a worker. And I respect the hell out of people like that.”

Yiadom said his mindset went through a shift when he went to the Saints. After two trades and three times being waived, he worked his way up from the Saints’ practice squad late in the 2022 season.

“I decided to let it all loose and started playing fast and was not second-guessing myself,” Yiadom said. “That’s exactly what I’m doing now. When I play fast and don’t second-guess myself, it works out great for me.”

The 49ers expect Yiadom to provide a significant upgrade as part of the team’s nickel defense this season.

Last year, the 49ers often turned to Ambry Thomas to play cornerback on passing downs. Thomas repeatedly struggled and was ultimately benched.

After being around Yiadom for one offseason, the 49ers feel fortunate they acquired him on a one-year, $1.9 million contract. He has a chance to be part of the 49ers’ future with Lenoir and Ward scheduled for free agency at the end of the season.

Yiadom enters his seventh NFL season, which is a testament to his work ethic and professional attitude — even if he has not been able to stick for any place for an extended period of time.

“There's usually not a surprise and there's no coincidence when those guys become what they become,” Sorensen said. “Maybe the surprise part would be, did he just figure it out later?”

