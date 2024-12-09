Guerendo not concerned about foot injury from 49ers' win over Bears

SANTA CLARA — In the 49ers' 38-18 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, rookie running back Isaac Guerendo had a little bit of a scare, leaving the game with a foot injury in the fourth quarter.

When Kyle Shanahan gave his postgame injury report, he addressed Guerendo’s status.

“We are not sure, possible foot sprain,” Shanahan said. “X-rays for sure didn’t show anything, so we will have to look into it a little more tomorrow.”

Guerendo spoke in the locker room after the game and seemed less concerned than his coach.

“Everything is fine,” Guerendo said. “They were just being cautious. We got a quick turn around this week so just making sure we are good to go.”

It was Guerendo’s first NFL start and only his second official start going back to the beginning of his college career. The Louisville product led the team with 15 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns as well as two receptions for 50 yards.

The rookie credits running backs coach Bobby Turner for his ability to step in so quickly as the 49ers' lead back after both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason were sidelined with injuries in Week 13.

“The amount that Coach T prepares us, it allows me to be calm in a situation like that,” Guerendo said. “It definitely is a crazy stat, second career start talking about college and NFL.”

Guerendo shockingly was a wide receiver from fifth grade through his high school football career and was only asked to commit to being a running back when he enrolled at Wisconsin in 2018.

“I thought Isaac looked real good today,” Shanahan said. “Ran hard, affected the pass game and hopefully we get some good news on his injury. That’s why I had mixed emotions on that last drive. It was nice to go on a 14-play drive, to finish it with a touchdown and kind of put them away, but it was tough losing Isaac today.”

Kyle Shanahan will speak to the media on Monday afternoon with updates regarding player injuries from the game.

