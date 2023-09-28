Hufanga offers surprising pick for 49ers' best all-around athlete

The 49ers have some of the most unique offensive and defensive players in the NFL.

Between playmakers like Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle, plus defensive stars like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, San Francisco's roster is riddled with some of the best athletes in the game.

But who among the 49ers' many stars is the best all-around athlete? Third-year safety Talanoa Hufanga was asked that very question on his latest appearance with Steve Wyche and James Palmer on "The NFL Report."

Who is the best ATHLETE on the @49ers? Safety @TalanoaHufanga let’s @JamesPalmerTV and me know on The NFL Report. pic.twitter.com/vpeCbKCOeP — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) September 29, 2023

"Probably coach Kyle [Shanahan]," Hufanga said ... jokingly.

"I think what is a tough conversation, is who would you build your team around if you had one player to play all 11 spots? And so when you think about it, a guy like George Kittle who can do the pass protection and can run the ball and block and catch ... I don't know if he can throw, but maybe a guy like Kittle, he's probably up there."

The logic certainly makes sense. Kittle, as one of the league's best tight ends plays a very important role in the 49ers' offense as an extra offensive lineman on running plays and doubles as one of the best pass catchers through the air.

With a roster full of impressive athletes, Kittle might reign supreme.

Of course, he doesn't hold a candle to his coach's elite athletic profile.

