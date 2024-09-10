How to watch 49ers-Vikings Week 2 NFL game live online, on TV

The 49ers had little issues dismantling the New York Jets at home to open the season. Now, they're off on a mini road trip.

First up on the slate is the Minnesota Vikings, led by familiar face Sam Darnold. Darnold was San Francisco's QB2 last season before joining the NFC North squad, leading them to a dominant 28-6 road win against the New York Giants in their opener.

The 49ers could also have some vengeance on their mind from last season, as they lost to Minnesota in primetime 22-17 during a three-game skid. Kirk Cousins starred under center that game, however, so it'll be a different game plan to follow with Darnold at the helm.

So, what time is the 49ers game and how can you watch it? Here's everything to know about their clash versus the Vikings:

When is the 49ers vs. Vikings Week 2 game?

The 49ers and Vikings will meet on Sunday, Sept. 15.

What time is the 49ers vs. Vikings Week 2 game?

It's an early kickoff in Minnesota, which is set for 10 a.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Vikings Week 2 game

49ers-Vikings will air on CBS. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color) and Melanie Collins (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 9 a.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 1 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Vikings Week 2 game

Live stream: CBS, NFL+

Mobile app: CBS mobile app, NFL mobile app