How to watch 49ers-Packers in NFL divisional round live online, on TV

The postseason journey is about to get started for San Francisco.

After earning a well-deserved first-round bye, the 49ers got to observe and prep for their divisional-round opponent, which they learned early on would be the Green Bay Packers.

The No. 7-seeded Packers routed the No. 2 Cowboys 48-32 in Dallas, with the lead being 48-16 entering the fourth quarter. Jordan Love and the youngest team in the NFL had no trouble dispatching the Cowboys, a team the 49ers also cruised past in the regular season.

Green Bay might be the No. 7 seed, but it hasn't played like one since starting the year 2-5. Head coach Matt LaFleur -- part of the Kyle Shanahan tree -- has led the turnaround, with Love, a redshirt rookie, starring under center as if he were a 10-year veteran.

San Francisco has had Green Bay's number in recent years, but that was with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The 49ers will need to ensure they dial the right digits again with Love coming to town.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming 49ers-Packers clash:

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Packers?

It could end up being a wet night in Santa Clara. NBC Bay Area is predicting a high of 63 degrees with cloudy skies and occasional showers. The chance of rain is at 43% with winds at five to 10 mph.

5 players to watch in 49ers-Packers divisional-round game

QB Brock Purdy: If the weather holds or worsens, Purdy could struggle like he did at Cleveland in Week 6 where he completed just 12 of 27 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown and one pick. Expect the 49ers to try to lean into their running game, then cash in through the air when chances arise.

QB Jordan Love: Love may be a redshirt rookie, but he's not playing like one. He's constantly composed and rarely gets flustered by pressure, two traits that can take a QB far. If the 49ers' pass rush remains quiet, Love could increase Green Bay's odds of winning.

RB Christian McCaffrey: Whereas both offenses enter the game posting elite and efficient numbers, the clear discrepancy lies in Green Bay's defense. Overall, they rank in the bottom 10 in several key statistics, especially in the run game. That's where the league's leading rusher, Christian McCaffrey, could thrive now that's he fully healthy from a calf issue.

CB Jaire Alexander: Alexander is back to his best and logged a pick off Dak Prescott in the wild-card game, which would later set up a Green Bay touchdown. But he tweaked an ankle injury he's been fighting through, so his status will be something to monitor.

DT Arik Armstead: San Francisco is in line to receive a big boost to its declining run defense as Armstead returned to practice Tuesday. He hasn't played since Dec. 3 due to lingering foot and knee injuries, though the extra time off has helped him recover. The 49ers will need him in the middle to contain the in-form Aaron Jones.