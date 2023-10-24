How to watch 49ers-Bengals Week 8 NFL game live online, on TV

The San Francisco 49ers are facing their first adversity test this season.

Consecutive losses to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings are drawing real cause for concern, both offensively and defensively.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings did whatever they wanted to on offense, with a lack of a 49ers' pass rush exposing what is not exactly a quality secondary. And yet, the offense had consecutive chances to steal each game on the final drives but both Jake Moody's missed field goal and Brock Purdy's late picks made the difference.

If the 49ers want to snap out of a rough patch and head into their bye week on a high note, they'll need to take care of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium.

Here's what to know ahead of what should be an electric matchup:

When is the 49ers vs. Bengals Week 8 game?

The 49ers and Bengals will meet on Sunday, Oct. 29.

What time is the 49ers vs. Bengals Week 8 game?

Kick-off time from the Bay Area is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Bengals Week 8 game

49ers-Bengals will air on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 4 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to livestream the 49ers vs. Bengals Week 8 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Livestream: NFL+, CBS.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, CBS Sports mobile app

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Bengals Week 8?

It's looking to be a good day weather wise in the Bay. NBC Bay Area is predicting a high of 71 degrees with fully sunny skies and 0% chance of rain. Winds are expected to reach five to 10 mph.

5 key players to watch in 49ers-Bengals Week 8

QB Brock Purdy, 49ers: The criticism around Purdy is at the highest its ever been, particularly with the offense's inability to play while trailing. The Bengals' rush defense statistically ranks below average, but they're a top-10 team in forcing turnovers. Let's see what Purdy is made of.

QB Joe Burrow, Bengals: The better-performing QB likely leads his team to victory in this one. Burrow hasn't been playing like the NFL's all-time highest-paid player, but he's slowly recovering from an injury and looking better. Could this be the game he announces himself this season?

DE Nick Bosa, 49ers: Bosa has also not lived up to standards despite being the highest-paid defensive player in league history. Part of it is not having a training camp, but he's just not impacting the game apart from sacks and that has to change swiftly. This would be the time to turn it around.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals: Rookie Jordan Addison put up Justin Jefferson numbers for Minnesota. The 49ers' secondary may not be stacked with elite talent, but that shouldn't have happened. But now arguably the best wideout is coming to town off of some big-time outings. Who wins this battle?

TE George Kittle, 49ers: National Tight End Day didn't go Kittle's way, but the 49ers as a whole haven't swallowed air yards as they could. Brandon Aiyuk had a great first half vs. Minnesota before not being targeted almost at all in the second, but Kittle hasn't put up an all-around game this season like he's done before.