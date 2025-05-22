How Purdy leaned on veteran 49ers teammates during contract talks

Brock Purdy learned a lot about the world of NFL contract extensions from his 49ers teammates.

The San Francisco quarterback just inked a massive five-year, $265 million contract extension, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area, and leaned on his veteran teammates for negotiation advice.

“I think they did a great job just giving me a heads up,” Purdy told reporters Wednesday in Santa Clara. “Like, ‘Hey man, this is how negotiating is and obviously it's a business, but this is sort of what you can expect. This is what we experienced and went through, and don't hang your head on this or that.’

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

“They did a great job with giving me some really good advice going into it. Same with [Nick] Bosa and all those guys. And then, obviously, they're going through an extension at the same time, and everybody's contract and situation are different.

“We're not all in the same exact boat, but just when it comes to the negotiating, you want to get a deal done, you want to have that stress off your shoulders and just focus on football. So, I think we were all able to relate in that way. But yeah, those guys definitely looked out for me and gave me a heads up.”

Purdy has exceeded expectations since San Francisco selected him with the No. 262 pick in the 2022 draft, going from “Mr. Irrelevant” to starting in the Super Bowl.

Since he was thrust into the starting role as a rookie, Purdy has thrived as Kyle Shanahan’s signal-caller, and his big payday is a result of his outstanding play over the previous few seasons.

Purdy is coming off an up-and-down 2024 NFL season in which he completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,884 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 15 games. He had a passer rating of 96.1 and ranked seventh in the NFL with a QBR of 67.9. With numerous injuries to key offensive players, it was a bit of a regression from his career year in 2023, when he led the NFL with a 113.0 passer rating.

Now with a contract befitting his position as one of the elite quarterbacks in the league, Purdy will lead the charge as San Francsico looks to return to the playoffs and get over the hump and capture that elusive sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast