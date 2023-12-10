Has an NFL game ever ended in a 0-0 tie?

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph reacts after kicking a 36-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

It took more than two quarters for points to be scored in multiple NFL Week 14 games.

First, the Houston Texans and New York Jets were stuck in a 0-0 battle amid rainy conditions in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday. The Jets finally broke the scoreless deadlock when Zach Wilson hit Randall Cobb for a 15-yard touchdown just under four minutes into the third quarter.

We’ve got points at MetLife. Zach Wilson to Randall Cobb for the TD!



📺: #HOUvsNYJ on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/wmktR2Jexa — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Scoring wasn't a problem after that, particularly for the New York, as the Jets rolled to a 30-6 win.

Then, the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders went nearly all four quarters without a single score. But after quarterback Josh Dobbs was benched, backup Nick Mullens engineered a 13-play, 56-yard drive to set up a 36-yard field goal for Greg Joseph, who would give the Vikings a 3-0 lead with 1:57 remaining in regulation.

Those proved to be the only points of the contest, as Minnesota escaped Las Vegas with a 3-0 victory.

The Texans-Jets and Vikings-Raiders games marked the first time two NFL games were scoreless at the half on the same day since October of 1988.

But has there ever been a game that actually ended in a 0-0 tie?

What's the lowest-scoring game in NFL history?

There have been 73 games in pro football history that ended in a 0-0 tie, according to Pro Football Reference. But it's been 80 years since the last one, meaning there's yet to be a scoreless tie in the Super Bowl era.

When was the last 0-0 tie in the NFL?

The most recent 0-0 tie came on Nov. 7, 1943, in a game played between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. The two teams combined for nine first downs and 214 yards at Briggs Stadium in Detroit. The game featured 77 running plays and 16 pass attempts. There was no overtime played, as the NFL wouldn't add the extra period for another three decades.

The last 3-0 game, meanwhile, came in 2007 when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins.