Greenlaw to miss most of OTAs after offseason thumb surgery

Dre Greenlaw proved himself as one of the NFL's top linebackers last season, and the 49ers star will look to build upon that success in 2023.

But first, some recovery is in order.

Greenlaw told KNBR's "Papa & Lund" on Thursday he underwent minor thumb surgery this offseason and won't be very involved in San Francisco's organized team activities that began this past week in Santa Clara.

“Yeah, nothing major,” Greenlaw said. “Just a little clean up in the thumb. [It] was giving me some problems, just whenever I was punching at the ball or whenever I had to use my hands on O-linemen. [My] finger was just really jammed up, so I just had to get it cleaned up and fixed.

“It’s going really well right now, so I’m just waiting, I guess. Now, I think they’re going to keep me out of OTAs for the most part, just because you don’t want any setbacks right now. But it’s going really well.”

Greenlaw had a stellar campaign with the 49ers in 2022, finishing the season one vote shy of an All-Pro nod after leading San Francisco's top-ranked defense with 82 solo tackles and finishing in the league's top 20 for total tackles (127). After Greenlaw was denied Pro Bowl honors last season, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believed it was one of the biggest snubs of the season.

The 26-year-old defender figures to continue his upward trajectory in 2023 under new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Alongside fellow defensive leader Fred Warner, Greenlaw has helped contribute to what quickly has become known as one of the league's most potent linebacking duos.

Greenlaw told "Papa & Lund" that despite not participating in OTAs at the moment, he has been at the team's facility for the past 2 1/2 months preparing for the upcoming season. And once he's all healed up, he'll certainly be looking to put the rest of the league on notice.

