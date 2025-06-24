George Kittle would do anything to win a Super Bowl ... well, almost anything.

The 49ers tight end joined the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast and disclosed the things he would and wouldn't do to get over the hump and finally hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The first hypothetical was well-thought-out by Kittle, after the guys asked him if he would go on injured reserve in Week 1 throughout the entire season if it meant winning a Super Bowl. Kittle asked if that scenario could be in Year 14 for him, but after careful consideration, he ultimately said no.

However, after the wording of the hypothetical was changed around to Kittle landing on IR in Week 16 instead of Week 1, he said he would do it to bring a championship to the Bay.

Other sacrifices Kittle would make to win a Super Bowl: Bite someone's ear off, cut off his pinky finger and go to prison for a year. Well, as long as that prison isn't San Quentin, where Kittle already has had an unforgettable experience.

“My rookie year, they made all the rookies go to San Quentin," Kittle recalled. "We go into the death row area during a tour, and as soon as we got through security, they're like, 'Just letting you guys know, if there's a riot, there's nothing we can do for you.' So we go into death row and this guy's like, 'Oh, the football players are here. Which one of you is the tight end because I'm going to get up in that ass.'

"And I was like, I play linebacker. Absolutely not. I'm OK."

Any other prison is fine by Kittle, though, as he clearly will put a lot on the line to win his first Super Bowl. For now, though, he hopes his football play will be enough to get the 49ers there.

