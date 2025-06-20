The 49ers expect to have a competitive defense during the 2025 NFL season in new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s second stint with San Francisco.

Don’t say star 49ers tight end George Kittle didn’t warn you.

“Violence is coming, is what I would say,” Kittle cautioned NFL teams about Saleh’s new-look defense on Wednesday’s edition of “The Rich Eisen Show” (h/t ClutchPoints’ Lorenzo J Reyna).

The six-time Pro Bowl selection already has experienced Saleh’s ability to lead a formidable 49ers defense. In 2019, for example, San Francisco held opponents to 19.4 points per game under Saleh en route to a 13-3 regular-season record and narrow Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kittle is excited to see the results of the energy shift that comes with Saleh’s presence. He didn’t have to mention the 49ers’ previous two defensive coordinators, Nick Sorensen and Steve Wilks, but the Faithful know that defensive confidence has been lacking in recent seasons, and Saleh’s previous units (2017-20) were, at least, motivated.

“He’s really good at his job, and I’m really excited that we somehow convinced him to be our defensive coordinator again,” Kittle told Eisen. “And he just happens to also be really, really smart. So, I’m pumped to have him back in the building, just hanging out with him a little bit, talking about stuff.”

Saleh initially left the 49ers to take over the New York Jets as a first-time head coach in 2021. But now, after being fired by New York for going 20-36 record over three-plus campaigns, Saleh is back in the Bay with an abundance of experience and presumably a motivation to prove he belongs with the game’s sharpest minds.

Everything Saleh should bring to the table is exactly what San Francisco, which finished with an underwhelming 6-11 record in 2024, needs to be back in the playoff mix.

“You can just tell he’s ready to roll this year, and he’s going to get the boys fired up,” Kittle told Eisen.

